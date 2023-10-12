Vallejo man and two juveniles arrested for alleged robbery in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects who were involved in a robbery in Santa Cruz on Wednesday afternoon

The Sheriff's Office said that deputies were dispatched to reports of a robbery on the 3700 block of Portola Drive around 3:40 p.m.

Deputies said the three suspects involved were able to leave the business with an undisclosed amount of money. The three suspects fled in a car nearby and headed towards 41st Avenue.

Dispatchers put out a Be on the Lookout Alert for the car to other local agencies in the area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Capitola Police spotted the vehicle and pulled the car over on the 1900 block of Wharf Road.

18-year-old Fabio Bambaloi of Vallejo was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. The two juvenile suspects were arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall.

All three suspects will be facing charges of Robbery and Conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Sheriff's Office said the money that the suspects allegedly took was return to the business on Portola Drive.