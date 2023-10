SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A little after noon we were alerted to a vehicle versus train crash in Salinas.

Our reporter on the scene said the crash appears to have occurred on the South Sanborn Road overpasses.

Photo of the vehicle that was unoccupied as an Amtrak Train crashed into it. Courtesy of Calista Silva KION

No details have been released if anyone was injured during the crash or why the vehicle was on the tracks. Salinas Police said the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

