Monterey County now allowing permits for private homes to serve dine-in food

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - If you have a kitchen and a passion for cooking, you will now be able to sell food out of your home.

The Monterey County Environmental Health Department will now offer microenterprise kitchen operation permits to community members

This means a food facility that is operated by a person in a private home can prepare and serve food to consumers.

Ivan Ibarra of Salinas has been operating his at-home business for over a year

"It caught my attention, I think it would benefit me because I could operate more days and for my customers to keep wanting to buy my food," Ibarra said.

Ibarra said that he has been selling baked potatoes and bread out of his home because it is convenient.

"Because they would have more liberty to tell people they can pick up the food with no problem, without getting into problems with the county," said Ibarra.

This permit does not require the high starting costs involved in opening a restaurant. County Health officials says that once you get the permit that the kitchen will be inspected once a year.

Dine in, delivery, and pick-up will be the main options for consumers who want to eat the food.

Prior to this, people could only prepare limited foods at their homes like baked goods and jam.



Armando Gonzalez who is a supervisor for Monterey County Environmental Health Bureau said that they are still a few exceptions to the permitting process.

"This is an actual restaurant in a residential home so people could dine in or pick up food or have it delivered," Gonzalez said. "There is a few exceptions like raw oysters."

Gonzalez said that there will be an online application will be available soon on the Monterey County Environmental Health Bureau.