SPCA Monterey County looking for acorn donations

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is looking for an unusual donation that you might not find at the pet store.

The SPCA is asking for community members to donate acorns to help out a dozen wild animals currently in their care.

They are currently caring for 10 racoons, seven squirrels and 16 other wild animals in their care.

If you happen to have California Like Oaks on their property that there is probably hundreds of acorns on the ground.

Donations can be dropped off between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SPCA Wildlife Center on Highway 68 in Salinas.