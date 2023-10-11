Narcan used to save an MST bus rider in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A MST Bus Rider was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after Narcan was administered to save their life.

Soledad Police said that they received a call on a bus rider not breathing on their own on an MST Bus.

The bus pulled over near the Burger King on 1890 block of H Dela Rosa Sr Street. Police arrived on scene and found out that the victim was overdosing on narcotics.

Police said that the bus driver kept dispatch informed of the situation and had the other passengers who were on the bus exit out safely.

Police said that Narcan was administered several times and the bus rider began to breathe on their own.

Paramedics transported the rider to a local hospital for additional treatment.