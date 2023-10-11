Skip to Content
Top Stories

Narcan used to save an MST bus rider in Soledad

Soledad Police
By
Published 2:53 PM

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A MST Bus Rider was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after Narcan was administered to save their life.

Soledad Police said that they received a call on a bus rider not breathing on their own on an MST Bus.

The bus pulled over near the Burger King on 1890 block of H Dela Rosa Sr Street. Police arrived on scene and found out that the victim was overdosing on narcotics.

Police said that the bus driver kept dispatch informed of the situation and had the other passengers who were on the bus exit out safely.

Police said that Narcan was administered several times and the bus rider began to breathe on their own.

Paramedics transported the rider to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content