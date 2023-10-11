Skip to Content
Top Stories

Marina man arrested after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run crash and threatening a police officer

Photos of Marina Police arresting Jose Guizar and the unregistered handgun they found in his car.
Marina Police
Photos of Marina Police arresting Jose Guizar and the unregistered handgun they found in his car.
By
Published 11:34 AM

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police arrested a 28-year-old Marina man after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on the 200 block of Reindollar Avenue around 3 p.m.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and identified the owner in Jose Rangel Guizar who was walking nearby.

Marina Police said they discovered Guizar was on probation and searched his vehicle where they found an unregistered loaded handgun in his car.

During the search, Guizar proceeded to make criminal threats against an officer according to Marina Police.

He was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges which includes resisting a police officer, violation of his probation and possessing a firearm while on probation. His bail has been set at $22,500.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content