CHP looking for male suspect involved in a non-injury shooting on southbound Highway 101

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol is still looking for a male suspect who allegedly shot at a vehicle while riding on a motorcycle on Southbound Highway 101 near Laurel Drive on Tuesday night.

According to the CHP, officers responded to a call of a possible freeway shooting that took place around 8 p.m.

Officers were able to contact the victims and confirmed no injuries were sustained.

CHP said that officers discovered damage to the victim’s car as well as physical evidence sustaining that a shooting had occurred.

The California Highway Patrol said that a road rage is believed to be a contributing factor in the shooting.

The Highway was shutdown for four hours as officers were investigating the scene.

The suspect has been described as a male adult wearing blue jeans and riding a black Harley-Davidson style motorcycle. The man was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a tinted face shield.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you happen to know more about the shooting, you are asked to contact the CHP Monterey Area office.