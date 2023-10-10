Salinas Valley Health President and CEO resigns

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Valley Health President and CEO Pete Delgado has announced he will be resigning from his position at a date still be determined.

On Monday, Delgado announced his decision to step away in a memo he sent to staff.

Delgado has been the President and CEO of the hospital since 2013.

“Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones that have significantly impacted the health and well-being of our community," Delgado said in a statement. "The realization that there is never a “perfect” time to step away from a role I love has weighed heavily on my decision."

The Salinas Valley Health Board of Directors will have a special meeting on Thursday to discuss appointing a replacement for Delgado. That meeting will take place at 5 p.m. and will be streamed here.

This comes as Salinas Valley Health has been in a stalemate with Anthem Blue Cross after contract negotiations on reimbursement costs.

Delgado said in August that Salinas Valley Health are treating patients who have Anthem Blue Cross as if they are in-network.