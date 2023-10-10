Salinas temple says police are helping with extra security after Hamas attacks Israel

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Israel at war with Hamas, with the eerie cacophony of sirens across Ashkelon in Israel.

At the southern border, Israel and Hamas continue to exchange rocket fire. One of those Hamas rockets landed in a village in southern Israel. But inside Gaza, Israel continues to pound the coastal territory. Explosions are seen across Gaza city, as the death toll continues to rise.

All of this is very concerning for some here on the Central Coast, including Dr. Joseph Chudy the President of Temple Beth El. "There has been a rise of antisemitic acts, and now with what happening in Israel it brings it all more to the forefront.”

Antisemitic incidents went past historic levels in 2022, with a total of 3,697 incidents reported across the United States, an increase of 36% compared to 2021, per data from the Anti-Defamation League.

Joseph says police have been helping to keep his place of worship in Salinas safe. “We have an excellent relationship with the Salians Police Department, and other departments such as fire and medical.”

While safety is on his mind, so is his family back in Israel. “I have heard from a relative near Haifa, that a friend, her and her children, were abducted at gunpoint, she doesn’t know their whereabouts.”

“You know there are moments in this life, I mean this literally, when the pure unaudited evil, is unleashed on this world," said Dr. Chudy.

“President Biden came on TV this morning and gave a very powerful presentation," said Dr. Chudy. “We stand with Israel. And that’s important for all of us, regardless of your religion, your affiliations, for the entire United States of America. This is a time for us to stand together."