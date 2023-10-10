Restrictions on single-use plastics in unincorporated Monterey County passed

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed an ordinance to restrict food providers' use of single-use plastic food accessories in unincorporated Monterey County.

In a 4-0 vote, the board approved the ordinance that will "encourage the use of reusable or compostable products by food providers and consumers, and to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics in general to reduce litter, protect natural resources, and protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Monterey County."

Food providers in unincorporated Monterey County, which were estimated to be 600 providers as of Sept. 15, 2023, will only be allowed to serve food in single-use plastics if requested by the consumer.

There are notable exceptions such as drive-through customers can request single-use plastics, those who use a third-party platform for food services can also request, and a plethora of other uses shall be allowed.

The following plastics are considered single-use:

Trays Plates, bowls, cups, cup lids Utensils, which are defined as knives, forks, spoons, sporks, and chopsticks Straws Stirrers Splash Sticks Cocktail sticks To-go containers, clamshells, and all other containers with plastic lining.

Those who violated the ordinance shall be given a warning before their first citation, said the county.

This ordinance will be put into effect in 31 days from Tuesday.