Skip to Content
Top Stories

Over $1 million in new clean California air grants going to help keep Central Coast transit clean

Santa Cruz METRO Transit District ntpdSesroo 2 9mt r al629a 0 t c e 6cl 2 4l9ui1 , 9u 7 9 e 1t90tm0 D 2 f b 7 e i m u1 ·
By
Published 10:56 AM

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom said Monday that 60 projects across the state were receiving $114.5 million to help in state efforts to clean and revitalize public spaces.

Two of those projects would help local transit. One is the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District receiving $508,000 for its Bus Stop Improvement Project.

The Monterey-Salinas Transit District also received $570,500 for its Marina Transit Exchange and Shelter Beautification.

For a full list of grants across the state, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content