Over $1 million in new clean California air grants going to help keep Central Coast transit clean

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom said Monday that 60 projects across the state were receiving $114.5 million to help in state efforts to clean and revitalize public spaces.

Two of those projects would help local transit. One is the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District receiving $508,000 for its Bus Stop Improvement Project.

The Monterey-Salinas Transit District also received $570,500 for its Marina Transit Exchange and Shelter Beautification.

For a full list of grants across the state, click here.