Man allegedly attacks Greenfield Police officer and forces school lockdown

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that they responded to a call for a man having a mental health crisis that eventually led to an assault on a police officer on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of San Simeon Court and realized the suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

While police tried offering assistance, the man became aggressive, assaulted a Greenfield Police Officer and then armed himself with a knife, said police. More officers from Greenfield and Soledad were asked to come and assist.

Oak Avenue Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to how close the police activity was to the school.

"Our team contained the residence and established communication with the individual. After about 30 minutes, our team successfully managed to take the individual into custody, using a ballistic shield and taser," said police.

He was taken to the hospital and is receiving mental health treatment, said police. He will then be booked into Monterey County Jail for assault on a police officer.