California creates new alert system for missing African American kids and young adults

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (KION-TV)- A bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom will help create a tool to find missing African American children.

Senate Bill 673 will create the newest notification for missing African American children. In the past, critics said that's been an issue with the amber alert system.

"Amber alerts" have been around for two decades. Since that time, more than 370 children and at-risk individuals have been located.

In order to help bring more awareness to missing African American children, ebony alerts will be created.

The author of the newest law, State Senator Steven Bradford, says this new alert system will help a community impacted by missing youth.

“African American young individuals make up almost 40% of those individuals who come up missing,” Bradford said.

Berry Accius with “Voice of the Youth” is glad to see this new alert in place.

“It's going to put significant change in how we react," Accius said.

One of the other changes being made with this new alert system is age group.

Amber alerts only notify missing children up to 17 years old. Ebony alerts will notify kids and young adults missing between ages 12 and 25.

These alerts will also use different technology to send notifications like roadside signs and electronic notifications.

African American youth considered "at-risk" or with mental or physical challenges will also qualify.