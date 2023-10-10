Skip to Content
5-year-old boy suffers head injury in Greenfield crash

Greenfield Police Dept.
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 5-year-old boy had to be flown to a Bay Area hospital after suffering a head injury in a crash in Greenfield on Tuesday.

Greenfield Police and fire crews responded to the scene of a four-vehicle accident along the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue.

Police only reported the single injury to the child during the incident in a social media post on Tuesday.

According to police, the crash was caused by a driver making an illegal U-turn in the area. Police said the driver received a citation.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

