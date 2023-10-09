Salinas woman arrested on identity theft charges, Marina Police looking to contact possible victims

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are continuing to investigate a person suspected of stealing multiple peoples identities.

Marina Police said that around 8:38 a.m. on Sunday morning, an officer pulled over a woman on the 3200 block of Dunes Drive after she was seen driving with a suspicious registration. 39-year-old Maria Margarita Alvarez of Salinas was found to have drugs on her while the officer was investigating.

While doing a full inspection of the car, dozens of credit cards with multiple people's names were also found. Not only were there cards, but also mail, checks, and other items that looked to be stolen from several areas of Monterey County.

While finding laptops, electronic devices and ID cards, police were able to confirm these items were stolen during a house burglary.

Alvarez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on several charges including ID theft of 10+ people, ID theft with prior conviction, and possess stolen property.

Marina Police said that this is still an ongoing investigation and looking to contact possible victims in the case. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Marina Police.