Monterey County hosting free flu vaccine clinics

Published 6:36 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Health Department have announced that they will be hosting free flu vaccine clinics throughout the county over the next month.

Influenza immunizations for individuals 6 months and older will be available on a walk-in basis unless otherwise indicated. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Health officials did say that COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at the flu clinics.

Here are the locations where you can get your flu shots for free.

  • October 10, 2023, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm: CSUMB, Otter Student Union in Seaside
  • October 11, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm:  Palma High School in Salinas
  • October 12, 2023, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm: CSUMB, Otter Student Union, in Seaside
  • October 14, 2023, from 11:00am to 3:00pm:  Salinas Valley Pride on 420 Central Ave in Salinas.
  • October 20, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm:  Main Street Middle School in Soledad,
  • November 4, 2023, from 11:00am to 2:00pm: Taylor Farms Health & Wellness Center on 850 5th St in Gonzales.
  • November 18, 2023, from 11:00am to 2:00pm:  Salinas Valley Health in Salinas.

For more information, click here.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

