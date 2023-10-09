Monterey County hosting free flu vaccine clinics

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Health Department have announced that they will be hosting free flu vaccine clinics throughout the county over the next month.

Influenza immunizations for individuals 6 months and older will be available on a walk-in basis unless otherwise indicated. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Health officials did say that COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at the flu clinics.

Here are the locations where you can get your flu shots for free.

October 10, 2023, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm: CSUMB, Otter Student Union in Seaside

October 11, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm: Palma High School in Salinas

October 12, 2023, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm: CSUMB, Otter Student Union, in Seaside

October 14, 2023, from 11:00am to 3:00pm: Salinas Valley Pride on 420 Central Ave in Salinas.

October 20, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm: Main Street Middle School in Soledad,

November 4, 2023, from 11:00am to 2:00pm: Taylor Farms Health & Wellness Center on 850 5th St in Gonzales.

November 18, 2023, from 11:00am to 2:00pm: Salinas Valley Health in Salinas.

For more information, click here.