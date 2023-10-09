Governor Newsom signs in and vetoes a number of bills over the weekend

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (KION-TV)- A busy weekend for Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor vetoed a number of bills that were heavily discussed.

One of the bills Newsom vetoed was a ban on caste discrimination. The governor cited that civil rights laws are already in place.

Decriminalizing hallucinogens were also vetoed by the governor. Newsom said Senate Bill 58 would take away psychedelics being used for therapeutic use.

State officials say new research shows these drugs can be used to help people like those suffering from PTSD, depression, and addictive personality traits.

Newsom did sign two bills into effect that focused on large corporations' impact on climate. Other bills that the governor signed into law included universal health care and a food ingredients ban.

The governor has until Saturday to act on legislations sent to his desk.