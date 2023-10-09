DUI-related crash leaves 39-year-old Watsonville resident dead

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- One person is killed after a head-on crash along Highway 1 and 183 on Sunday night.

CHP-Monterey said a Mazda traveling south on Highway 1 south of 183 ended up in the northbound lanes.

A Subaru traveling in the same area at the time crashed into the Mazda, head-on.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver of the Mazda, identified as Tessa Knight of Monterey, was transported to the hospital and then arrested on DUI-related charges.

The CHP said alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The person killed in the crash has not been identified until next of kin has been notified of their passing.