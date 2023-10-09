Skip to Content
DUI-related crash leaves 39-year-old Watsonville resident dead

By
Published 4:42 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- One person is killed after a head-on crash along Highway 1 and 183 on Sunday night.

CHP-Monterey said a Mazda traveling south on Highway 1 south of 183 ended up in the northbound lanes.

A Subaru traveling in the same area at the time crashed into the Mazda, head-on.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver of the Mazda, identified as Tessa Knight of Monterey, was transported to the hospital and then arrested on DUI-related charges.

The CHP said alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The person killed in the crash has not been identified until next of kin has been notified of their passing.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

