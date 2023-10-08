Skip to Content
Forward progress stopped on Winery Fire, 100% contained

CAL FIRE BEU crews battling the Winery Fire just outside of Soledad
CAL FIRE BEU Capt. Curtis Rhodes
CAL FIRE BEU crews battling the Winery Fire just outside of Soledad
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said that forward progress has stopped at 4.75 acres on the Winery Fire which started around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

CAL FIRE said that the fire started near the Chalone Winery on the 3200 block of Stonewall Canyon Road just outside of Soledad.

CAL FIRE BEU Capt. Curtis Rhodes told KION that the fire started near an electrical panel at a water pump. There are no injuries or damaged structures as a result of the fire.

The fire was burning in grass and brush. The fire is 100 percent contained but crews will remain on scene for the next three hours. CAL FIRE BEU said that they do have a drone team flying a grid for hot spots.

