The California International Airshow Salinas- Why people come back year after year

SALINAS, CA- The California International Airshow kicked off today in Salinas, right in our station’s backyard. Many people in our area, just like Zoe Carter, have been looking forward to the annual event even as it enters its 42nd year.

“I believe that the air show is one of the staples of our community,” Carter said.

The California International Airshow Salinas was packed for the first day. Food, fun, monster trucks, and of course, airplanes are all a huge draw for people who live near and far. Chris Martinez, traveled from Campbell, California to see the show.

“It’s an excuse to hang out with my family,” Martinez said. “They're from Hollister, and my wife and I live in Campbell, California. So it's always a fun trip down south over here.”

Even though temperatures got into the nineties, that didn’t stop fans like Blanca Arteaga and Denise Soto from showing up and showing out.

“It's hot outside with the weather today, but we never get the heat,” Arteaga said. “It's actually nice clear skies over enjoying the show.”

Many women at the show said that it was meaningful to see so many female pilots take the sky.

“The female pilots are a great way to inspire younger women to be aviators,” Carter said. “And see their leadership in action.”

The Thunderbirds are what everyone comes to see. If anyone didn’t get the chance to catch them tomorrow. Doors open at 9 a.m. tomorrow and planes will start flying at 11 a.m.