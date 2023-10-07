President Biden and Governor Newsom condemns Hamas attack from Gaza

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was “at war” on Saturday, after Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a deadly barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into Israeli territory in a major escalation of the long running conflict between the two sides.

President Joe Biden on Saturday decried the “appalling assault" by Hamas militants and his administration pledged to ensure Israel has “what it needs to defend itself” after the surprise attack that drew worldwide condemnation and anger from Israel's allies.

This also led the Governor of California Gavin Newsom to take to social media to condemn Hamas' acts of war.

What we are witnessing is nothing short of horrific. Women, children — innocent people — being targeted with brutal acts of terrorism by Hamas. All on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.



There is simply no justification for this. I stand with Israel and its people in… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 7, 2023

