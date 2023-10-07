Skip to Content
Greenfield Police rescue kitty stuck between fence boards

Greenfield Police Department
By
today at 6:59 PM
Published 6:58 PM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that they rescued a kitten who got its leg stuck between two fence boards Friday night.

Police said they responded on the 200 block of 9th Street after receiving calls of a cat in distress.

"While our awesome Greenfield Fire Fighters were busy battling the Williams Fire in Lockwood, our officers found themselves faced with a different kind of "emergency" Friday night!" said Greenfield Police.

The kitten was freed and ran back to its mother, said police.

Karl Cooke

