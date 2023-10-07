Greenfield man arrested after brandishes knife at officers
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested a man after he brandished a kitchen knife at officers and resisted arrest.
Police responded to the 100 block of 8th Street and found Jose Alba, 29, causing a disturbance within a residence. When officers tried making contact, Alba brandished a kitchen knife at officers, said police.
The suspect attempted to run from officers by breaking a window and jumping out the second story. Alba ran with offices in pursuit as he ran through several backyards and entered a home, per police.
With the help of Soledad Police, Alba was taken into custody a few blocks away. Police said Alba suffered injuries during his escape and was taken to a Salinas-area hospital.
After being released he was booked into Monterey County Jail for brandishing a weapon at officers, burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $85,000, per Monterey County Jail.
