Williams fire currently at 44 acres, three firefighters injured

BRADLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE is responding to a fire on Williams Hill in the area of Lockwood San Lucas Road and Jolon Road.

CAL FIRE says a "thick column of smoke" could be seen Friday evening. The fire is currently at 44 acres and holding. It is currently 10% contained.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office they are currently helping evacuate people from the area of Lockwood-San Lucas Roas. The orders include the 59000 to 63000 block of Lockwood-San Lucas Road.

CAL FIRE said two structures were threatened but should be okay. Three firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. CAL FIRE said they should be okay but did no specify how they were injured.

There are currently eight affected homes that are being evacuated, per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

"Lockwood San Lucas Road has a hard closure at this time. No entry will be allowed to the area," said deputies.

