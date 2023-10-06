Williams Fire at 44 acres and 30% contained, forward progress halted

BRADLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE is responding to a fire on Williams Hill in the area of Lockwood San Lucas Road and Jolon Road.

CAL FIRE says a "thick column of smoke" could be seen Friday evening. The fire is as of Saturday afternoon at 44 acres and is holding. It is currently 30% contained and forward progress has been stopped.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office they are currently helping evacuate people from the area of Lockwood-San Lucas Roas. The orders include the 59000 to 63000 block of Lockwood-San Lucas Road.

Photo courtesy of CAL FIRE Captain Curtis Rhodes

CAL FIRE said two structures were threatened but should be okay. Three firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. CAL FIRE said they should be okay but did not specify how they were injured.

There are currently eight affected homes that are being evacuated, per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

"Lockwood San Lucas Road has a hard closure at this time. No entry will be allowed to the area," said deputies.

CAL FIRE says crews will remain on the scene through the weekend.