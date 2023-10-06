Two arrested for involuntary manslaughter charges for overdose death in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they arrested two people in connection with an overdose death that occurred on Thursday.

Monterey Police arrived that day for a suspected drug overdose at a hotel in the 1100 block of Tenth Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died, said police.

Detectives on the scene tried to locate the source of the drugs which led them to Laurissa Farrald and Joseph Brown. They were found in separate hotel rooms on the property.

Farrald had two active warrants for her arrests and was on probation, said police. Her room was searched and narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia were found.

When Brown's room was searched a handgun and more narcotics were located, said police.

Detectives believed after presumptive tests of the narcotics indicate that they were fentanyl, cocaine, and meth.

Police also believe both suspects were involved in narcotic sales, said police.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail. He was charged with manslaughter, conspiracy, possession of meth, cocaine and fentanyl for sales, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Farrald was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail. She was charged with manslaughter, conspiracy, possession of meth, cocaine and fentanyl for sales, and for violating probation.