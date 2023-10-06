Governor Newsom appoints new Monterey County Superior Court judge

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of 15 new Superior Court Judges throughout California.

One of the new judges will now come back to Monterey County. Murat Ozgur has been appointed to serve as a Monterey County Superior Court Judge.

For over 20 years Ozgur has served a role in various district attorney's offices throughout the state.

The Democrat earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law.

His career goes as follows: