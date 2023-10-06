Governor Newsom appoints new Monterey County Superior Court judge
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of 15 new Superior Court Judges throughout California.
One of the new judges will now come back to Monterey County. Murat Ozgur has been appointed to serve as a Monterey County Superior Court Judge.
For over 20 years Ozgur has served a role in various district attorney's offices throughout the state.
The Democrat earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law.
His career goes as follows:
- Deputy District Attorney at the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2002.
- Deputy District Attorney Monterey County District Attorney’s Office from 2002 to 2004.
- Deputy District Attorney at the Marin County District Attorney’s Office from 2004 to 2011.
- Deputy District Attorney at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office since 2011.