Evacuations in progress for Williams Hill fire, currently 60 acres

BRADLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE is responding to a fire on Williams Hill in Bradley.

CAL FIRE says a "thick column of smoke" can be seen. The fire is currently at 60 acres with the potential for 100 acres.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office they are currently helping evacuate people from the area of Lockwood-San Lucas Roas. The orders include the 59000 to 63000 block of Lockwood-San Lucas Road.

There are currently eight affected homes that are being evacuated, per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

"Lockwood San Lucas Road has a hard closure at this time. No entry will be allowed to the area," said deputies.

