Central Coast Olympian says skies the limit after flying over home county in a USAF Thunderbird

today at 6:29 PM
Published 6:00 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Olympian Brita Sigourney, who grew up on the Central Coast had her chance to fly with a USAF Thunderbird as part of their "Hometown Hero Flight."

This program is designed to showcase people doing amazing things in the area.

Sigourney grew up in Carmel Valley, went to All Saints School, graduated from Santa Catalina and went to UC Davis, where she also played water polo.

"I’ve never flown in an F-16, the closest I’ve gotten is a rollercoaster at a theme park," said Sigourney. “I was excited but nervous, just honestly very similar to how I feel atop of the Olympics.”

She trained in Park City, Utah, and won a silver medal in the Superpipe at the Winter X Games in 2011, and then a bronze medal in 2012.

She competed in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics, finishing 6th in 2014. She won a bronze model in 2018, and bronze again in the 2019 FIS World Championship in halfpipe.

“My favorite part, we were flying behind the group of five F-16s right in front of us and their smoke was right over our head and it was just so cool to see that up close," said Sigourney. "I had my expectations and it went way beyond.”

Calista Silva

Chief Photographer for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

