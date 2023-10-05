Twisselman Enterprises stops operations at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk after 90 years

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Hot Dog on a Stick has been seen in several movies over the years. The iconic spot will be gone for good after 90 years in business at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and people are shocked about the news.

The corn dog stand has been seen in several movies over the years including: The Lost Boys (1987), Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988), and Bumblebee (2018). And now this iconic spot will be gone for good.

"That's crazy," said Autumn Beserro, who lives in Santa Cruz. "That's one of the landmarks that we have here and their hats and the way they've been," added Beserro. "It's insane, 90 years, like, they survived two world wars.”

The Twisselman sisters were getting ready to operate the family-owned business at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, but they found out last week, that Santa Cruz Seaside Company no longer wanted to renew the business lease.

"It was all my grandmother known," said Allison Twisselman." My dads known and we've known," added Twisselman. "It's going to be sad to leave this place because it was our home for so long, we were children running around our restaurant."

Not only is the iconic Hot Dog on a Stick closing, but also three other Twisselman Enterprises food concessions as well. But the Twisselman sisters said they plan on looking back on their family's legacy.

"My dad prides himself for not only building such a great product in food and people are also our product and building a great, strong Twisselman team," said Lauren Twisselman." And that's been really important for him."

Beserro hopes the Twisselman sisters open up a business soon, to keep the staple business going.

"Maybe offer different options? Like for the vegetarians or the vegans," said Bessero. "Maybe veggie/vegan hot dog on the stick?"

Twisselman Enterprises—opened Hot Dog on a Stick in 1934.

We've reached out to Santa Cruz Seaside Company for comment, but they have yet to reach back out.