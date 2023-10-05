Salinas man killed in hit and run DUI crash identified

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The victim in a deadly hit and run DUI crash in East Salinas on Wednesday night has been identified.

According to the Monterey County coroner's office, 43-year-old Fernando Miranda Banda of Salinas was killed in the incident.

Police said Banda was hit while attempting to cross the street at Williams Road and Laurel Drive on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old driver, identified previously as Fredy Medina Meza, was arrested later at his home.

Salinas Police said they arrested a man Wednesday night for allegedly causing a deadly hit and run.

The crash occurred around 9:16 p.m. between Williams Road and Laurel Drive. A 31-year-old man driving a black Cadillac was going southbound.

Police said a 43-year-old man from Salinas was hit after attempting to cross the street (where there is no crosswalk) and later died at the hospital.

The suspect was later found and arrested in his home near Closter Park. He was found to be over 4X the legal limit.

Fredy Medina Meza, 31, was booked into Monterey County Jail on a $1 million bond, per Monterey County Jail. Police said Meza had a previous DUI arrest.

Charges include four felonies including hit and run causing death, murder, driving while under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, driving under the influence .08 alcohol bodily injury and a misdemeanor for driving without a license.