Man takes deputies on chase in stolen van through Monterey that ends near Highway 1

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they were taken on a wild chase Wednesday after a person with a stolen van sped away from deputies.

A white van was seen parked on the 1200 block of Sylvan Road in Monterey around 3:56 p.m.

When deputies turned around to make contact the driver sped off. The driver, later identified as Salvatore Edward Ciolino, drove through a fence at Del Monte Golf Course, across the green and onto Castro Road, said deputies.

He continued into Aguajito Road to Fremont Street and tried to go on North Highway 1 through the southbound offramp at Freemont Street, said deputies.

The van was then pitted before being able to get to the highway. The driver complained of pain in his left shoulder and back from the chase and was seen by medical staff.

No deputies or civilians were injured during the chase. The stolen van was recovered and found with several pieces of stolen property, said deputies.

Ciolino was arrested and booked for having no front plate, felony evading, hit and run, felony vandalism, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle and for a felony warrant, said deputies.