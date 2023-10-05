Skip to Content
Man arrested for murder after deadly Salinas DUI hit and run

today at 1:59 PM
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a man Wednesday night for allegedly causing a deadly hit and run.

The crash occurred around 11:10 p.m. between Williams Road and Laurel Drive. Police have not released any identification for the victim.

Fredy Medina Meza, 31, was booked into Monterey County Jail on a $1 million bond, per Monterey County Jail.

Charges include four felonies including hit and run causing death, murder, driving while under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, driving under the influence .08 alcohol bodily injury and a misdemeanor for driving without a license.

This is a developing story.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

