Elderly man killed in crash near Carmel-by-the-Sea identified

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County coroner's office has identified the Monterey man killed in a crash near Carmel-by-the-Sea on Thursday morning.

According to the coroner, 81-year-old Gregory Greer was killed after crashing his car into a tree.

CHP-Monterey says he wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The CHP is still investigating what led up to the crash.

Elderly man dies after hitting tree near Carmel

This crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. on the 2400 block of Outlook Drive. CHP says a green Toyota Tundra crashed into a tree for a yet unknown reason.

This crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. and CHP says a green Toyota Tundra crashed into a tree for a yet unknown reason. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The victim's identity has yet to be revealed.

