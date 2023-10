CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said an elderly man is dead after a crash into a tree near Carmel on teh 2400 block of Outlook Drive on Thursday morning.

This crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. and CHP says a green Toyota Tundra crashed into a tree for a yet unknown reason. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The victim's identity has yet to be revealed.

This is a developing story.