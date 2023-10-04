Montage Health receives grant to support single parents who are seeking a nursing degree

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday, Montage Health said that they received a $1 million grant from the Ralph Knox Foundation to establish the Ralph Knox Scholarship Endowment Fund.

The endowment fund will help single parents who are pursuing a nursing degree. Montage Health said that the scholarship will be open to full-time nursing students at Monterey Peninsula College’s Maurine Church Coburn School of Nursing (MCCSN).

The fund will help students with tuition, academic supplies, rent, utilities, household expenses, and other expenses that they incur when they are students.

Montage Health said students who are eligible can apply for grants from the fund starting in 2024. If you are interested in applying, please contact Lynn Kragelund who is the director for the School of Nursing at lkragelund@mpc.edu.

