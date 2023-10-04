“Key for a Cure” Raises Nearly $1 Million for Pediatric Cancer Research at Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) - On Monday the Corral de Tierra Country Club was buzzing with excitement and anticipation as golf enthusiasts and philanthropists gathered for the highly anticipated third annual "Key for a Cure" charity golf tournament. The event, held in support of Saint Jude's Hospital pediatric cancer research, proved to be a resounding success, to date raising almost one million dollars to further the fight against childhood cancer.

“We are currently funding the advanced immunology center. It’s so important because research is the key to our future, to keep our children healthy.” – said Elizabeth Grijalva, President Key for a Cure Foundation.

Golfers gearing up at Corral de Tierra Country Club

The sun-drenched fairways and pristine greens of the Corral de Tierra Country Club provided the perfect backdrop for this charitable endeavor. "Key for a Cure" has quickly become a flagship event in the region, gaining momentum year after year. The tournament brings together golf enthusiasts and advocates for pediatric cancer research to raise funds and awareness for the life-saving work carried out at Saint Jude's Hospital. The hospital is pioneering new research in pediatric cancer treatment that is less harmful than traditional types of cancer treatment.

“What is great about it is that you’re using your own body cells to fight your own cancer, so it’s less toxic. Far less hasher treatment, so the children aren’t losing their eyes, their legs, their limps, they’re not you know, children of war after they come out of cancer treatment.” - Elizabeth Grijalva, President Key for a Cure Foundation.

The tournament itself featured a competitive yet friendly atmosphere, with players vying for the coveted title while keeping the ultimate goal in mind: raising funds for pediatric cancer research. Participants were treated to a challenging yet enjoyable 18-hole course, meticulously designed to test their skills and offer a memorable golfing experience. The event has been gaining traction.

“This is the biggest one so far. We sold out two months before the event over, maxed out at 120 players.” - Elizabeth Grijalva, President Key for a Cure Foundation.

The sense of camaraderie and unity was palpable as participants and supporters came together to make a lasting impact. The tournament fostered an environment where like-minded individuals shared their passion for golf and their commitment to saving children's lives. The event also served as a platform for networking, forging new relationships, and strengthening existing ones, all while making a difference.

With the success of this year's "Key for a Cure" charity golf tournament, the total funds raised for Saint Jude's Hospital pediatric cancer research from the event will most like go over the $1 million mark. The community is looking forward to next year’s event to continue to push that number higher help kids recover faster from the deleterious effects of cancer.