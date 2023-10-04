Kaiser Permanente workers officially go on strike

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A (KION-TV)- Kaiser Permanente workers are now officially on the picket lines after both sides couldn't come to an agreement.

The reason for this walkout is because there's still no deal in place that both sides are satisfied with. Workers say now they're ready to strike for up to three days.

Back in April, Kaiser Permanente and union members started negotiations on a new contract. The latest one ended on Saturday with no deal in sight.

Now, more than 75,000 workers will hit the picket lines including 13 different locations in the bay area.

Workers are demanding higher wages, better benefits and more staffing. Those workers that were ready to walk like Damaris Reyes and Elizabeth Martinez talked about their frustration with a deal not getting done.

"They have a lot of employees that are very knowledgeable with a lot of potential,” Reyes said. “And the fact that they don't want to invest and bargain in good faith is very disappointing."

Martinez went into deeper detail talking about what hospital management instructed them to do while not knowing the situation.

"It's very frustrating,” Martinez said. “All of the members are asking questions and we're being questioned every minute. Management is also asking us not to speak about any of this until lunch time, after work. so it's very hostile right now."

In a statement regarding the strike, Kaiser says they'll keep negotiating saying in part:

“We’ll continue to bargain in good faith until we reach a fair and equitable agreement to ensure Kaiser Permanente continues to attract and retain the best people in health care– and remains the best place to work and get care.”

The hospital also says there are contingency plans in place to make sure patients can still receive care. Kaiser says hospitals and emergency departments will remain open.