Cooling Centers established in South Monterey County to help people beat the heat

Published 5:04 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- People in South Monterey County looking for a place to cool off from the heat have multiple cooling centers offered for Thursday and Friday.

Some are being operated by the county while multiple cities are operating cooling centers of their own.

The list of cooling centers available is below:

October 5 - October 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • San Ardo Branch Library, 62350 College St, San Ardo, Info: 831-386-6858
  • San Lucas Branch Library, 54692 Teresa St, San Lucas, Info: 831-386-6833
  • King City Branch Library, 402 Broadway St, King City, Info: 831-386-6885

City-run cooling centers, with hours - October 5 - October 6

  • Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker Drive, Soledad, Info: 831-223-5250 from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm
  • Greenfield Cooling Center: 599 El Camino Real, Greenfield, Info: 831-674-5591 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

The county says times and dates may change for the available cooling centers. Be sure to call before visiting one to avoid any inconveniences.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

