After 75 years sardine boat immortalized by John Steinbeck returns to Monterey Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's a homecoming for one sea vessel after spending three-fourths of a decade away from the Monterey Bay.

The Western Flyer—the sardine fishing boat immortalized by John Steinbeck's 1951 The Log from the Sea of Cortez will return to her home port of Monterey on Nov. 4.

"The Western Flyer was built for Monterey’s sardine fishery in 1937, and while it gained notoriety from its 1940 research trip with John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts, it’s had a long and storied past as a fishing boat,” said marine geologist John Gregg, founder and board member of the Western Flyer Foundation.

The boat has been restored with a hybrid diesel-electric engine and a state-of-the-art marine lab.

Gregg purchased the boat in 2015 and said it was almost beyond repair after having sunk several times. Gregg began a nonprofit Western Flyer Foundation and restored the boat after eight years.

The Western Flyer will now come back and take scientists and students to learn and feel the spirit of John Steinbeck, Ed Ricketts, and their 1940 expedition.

The public is invited to a "Welcome Home" celebration at the end of Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be community leaders and marine experts for this free event that features a boat parade, tours of the boat, and more.