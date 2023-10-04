A sticky web-like substance falling from sky reported across the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- A sticky web-like substance was reported falling from the sky across the Central Coast.

Viewers informed KION that it has been spotted in Pacific Grove, King City, Soledad Hollister, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, San Jose, Santa Cruz Ridgemark and Modesto.

The County of Monterey and the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District were unsure of what the substance could be.

One viewer said it smelled of chemicals and when lit on fire burst into a fireball and burned like plastic.

If you have any photos send them to KION. We will continue to seek answers on what it could potentially be.