West Nile virus detected in chickens in some portions of North San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): San Benito County is working quickly to spray for mosquitos after West Nile virus was detected in North San Benito County.

Rochelle Beerli lives in the area and said she hasn't seen this much urgency to get this done.

"He assured me it's going to be a fogging application," said Beerli. "So, it's going to go up kinda mosquito heights is the theory and um, therefore, I guess I don't have concerns about groundwater."

San Benito County AG Commissioner leaders said they were able to confirm the West Nile virus through some chickens, 4 of which contracted the virus. They also have a detection program and a surveillance program to monitor mosquitos in the county.

"The detection is done with laboratory analysis, either through mosquitos themselves tested or the bleeding of our sentinel chickens," said San Benito County Acting Agriculture Commissioner, Ken Griffin. "And also have reported to us through veterinary of large animals."

The County said Tuesday night they'll spray for mosquitos in the area and the process will take a couple of hours. This has brought some health concerns to people like Beerli.

"My first priority is the property, the health of the property and of course, us," said Beerli.

San Benito County AG Commissioner Leaders said people who live in Northern San Benito County should take precautionary measures, like limiting their time outside when it gets dark and wearing long sleeves.