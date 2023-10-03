Skip to Content
Student arrested with a loaded handgun during traffic stop near Salinas High School

Salinas Police Department
Published 10:17 AM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they pulled over two juvenile students who appeared very nervous during the traffic stop.

The students were about to pull into the high school lot, said police. K9 Oaklet was sent to the site and a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm was recovered from one of the students.

The two were safely taken into custody and school staff was notified.

"We want the public to know that there is no threat to anyone at Salinas High and the firearm never made it on campus due to the quick thinking of our patrol officers," said Salinas Police.

The juvenile with the gun was booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall.

