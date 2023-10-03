Skip to Content
State Board of Community Corrections releases review on Monterey County Jail and courthouses

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Board of State and Community Corrections released their review of the Monterey County detention and court holding facilities.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the review took place from July 17, 2023 to July 21, 2023. The Board inspected by Monterey County Jail, Salinas Courthouse, Monterey Courthouse, Marina Traffic
Court, and the King City Courthouse.

The Commission's report found that there were no items of noncompliance with Title 15
Minimum Standards and NO items of noncompliance with Title 24 Minimum Standards.

According to the review, The minimum standards is aimed to evaluate our facilities' compliance with the highest standards of operation and inmate care.

The review also said that compliance monitoring was carried out according to Welfare and Institutions Code Section.

The State Board did not find any violations of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act. The Sheriff's Office said that those assessments were complemented by the annual inspection by the Monterey County Health Officer and a biennial inspection by the State Fire Marshal.

The Board held a meeting with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and provided valuable technical assistance and best practice recommendations to further enhance their facilities' operations.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

