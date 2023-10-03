Skip to Content
City of Greenfield asks residents to not use water or flush toilets for several hours

City of Greenfield
Published 5:24 PM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Greenfield sent out a mass request to residents asking them to not use water or flush toilets for several hours.

The city said they are experiencing issues with their booster pump located at Oak Avenue. The water tank and pressure are very low currently are going to start rising soon.

In the meantime, the city asks for residents to not use water or flush toilets and to place wipes and toilet paper in a trash can.

