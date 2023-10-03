Skip to Content
Carme-by-the-Sea ranked most romantic small town in America, says study

Published 12:19 PM

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tarvel experts from New York Travel Guides compiled a list of the 140 most romantic small towns in America and Carmel-by-the-Sea stood on top of them all.

The following categories were analyzed during the study:

  1. Romantic places to stay
  2. Romantic activities
  3. Historic architecture and scenery
  4. Cozy coffee shops and restaurants

The website said Carmel-by-the-Sea won for its "fairytale cottages, numerous courtyards, secret passageways, and cobblestone pathways." The amount of restaurants, boutiques and around 100 art galleries added to its allure for couples.

Pacific Grove also made the list ranking 137 overall.

For the full list, click here.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

