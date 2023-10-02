Salinas musician meets and plays a song with Ed Sheeran

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas musician got the chance of a lifetime in meeting one of his lifelong musical idols.

John Turri is a Salinas songwriter and singer who was able to play one of his favorite Ed Sheeran songs with Ed Sheeran.

Turri has always felt an emotional connection to the Grammy winning artist. Turri's mom passed away in 2016 and performed the Sheeran song "Supermarket Flowers," that became a viral video.

About three weeks ago, Turri received a call to go to Los Angeles to receive a gift from Sheeran only to find out it was Sheeran himself wanting to perform the song with him.

"This all ends with him asking me to send him my music which is really insane," Turri said. "Like yeah man follow up with my day to day manager after this I would love to hear your music."

Turri says his late mother motivated him to continue being a singer and songwriter. He felt like meeting Sheeran was a message from his mother.