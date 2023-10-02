Skip to Content
Top Stories

Monterey Police: Evidence of identity theft, meth found in Casanova Avenue home

Monterey PD
By
New
Published 11:53 AM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 38-year-old Monterey man is facing charges related to drugs and identity theft after police said they served a warrant at a home on Casanova Avenue.

Police said detectives found 376 grams of meth, evidence of identity theft and firearm ammo at a home on the 900 block of Casanova Avenue on September 27.

Tony Tran of Monterey was arrested that morning in connection to what police found.

Two other people were arrested for drug possession but were released on a citation, according to police.

Tran's bail is set at $20,000.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content