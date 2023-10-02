Monterey Police: Evidence of identity theft, meth found in Casanova Avenue home

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 38-year-old Monterey man is facing charges related to drugs and identity theft after police said they served a warrant at a home on Casanova Avenue.

Police said detectives found 376 grams of meth, evidence of identity theft and firearm ammo at a home on the 900 block of Casanova Avenue on September 27.

Tony Tran of Monterey was arrested that morning in connection to what police found.

Two other people were arrested for drug possession but were released on a citation, according to police.

Tran's bail is set at $20,000.