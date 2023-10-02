Lockdown lifted at Hartnell College, no arrests were made

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police and Hartnell College confirmed that all students and staff are safe after the college was held in a brief lockdown.

Salinas Police said they got called out to the main campus on 411 Central Avenue around 3:11 p.m. for a report of a disturbance between a male and a female.

When officers got to the college, they were unable to locate the male and female.

A spokesperson with Hartnell College said that local law enforcement agencies were involved and that there is no current threat to the main campus at this time.

We are awaiting for a statement from Hartnell College on the situation and we will update this article.