Gang member arrested after eight guns were found at Salinas home

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-Salinas Police said that a 46-year-old Salinas man was arrested after officers found eight guns and thousands of rounds of ammuination at his house on Sunday morning.

46-year-old Manuel Alcaraz was arrested after SWAT served a search warrant related to a shooting on Aug. 27, 2023.

Salinas Police said that on Aug. 27, officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting that took place on the 1400 block of Nogal Drive.

Police could not locate a victim but they found four shell casings and one live round in front of a house.

According to Police, the occupant of the house which ended up being Alcaraz was uncooperative with officers and offering no help on why the shooting took place in front of his residence.

Officers investigated the shooting further and deemed that Alcaraz was the suspect of the shooting.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, SWAT, the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence.

Police arrested Alcaraz without incident and recovered eight guns including the one used in the Aug. 27, 2023 shooting. '

Alcaraz was booked into the Monterey County Jail on several charges related to the shooting and firearm possession by a gang member in public. His bail has been set at $170,000.